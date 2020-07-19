'I Have To See': Trump Tells Chris Wallace He May Not Accept Election Results

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 19 July 2020

President Donald Trump suggested that he may not accept the results of the 2020 election because he's not a "good loser." In an interview that aired on Sunday, Chris Wallace asked the president if he is a "good loser." "I'm not a good loser," Trump replied. "I don't like to lose. I don't lose too often." "So, are you gracious?" Wallace pressed. "You don't know until you see, it depends," Trump insisted. "I think mail-in voting is going to rig the election." "Are you suggesting that you might not accept the results of the election?" Wallace wondered. "I have to see," Trump remarked. "Can you give a direct answer?" Wallace asked again. "I have to see! Look, no, I'm not going to just say yes," Trump complained.

