Rob Reiner Scorches 'Racist Moron' Donald Trump

Today was the last day of Joy Reid anchoring AMJoy. Amidst the tributes to her and well wishes, there were some great moments, even on this last broadcast with her at the anchor desk. But all of them paled in comparison to Rob Reiner blasting Trump with truth bombs over and over again. When Joy asked him whether he thought things would be this bad, Reiner let fly. "I knew he was incompetent and I knew he was a failure as a businessman and a person I knew he had racial leanings, racist leanings," Reiner replied. "But, you know, you always hope that he'll surround himself with people that will be able to, you know, read and that he wouldn't have to." But..but...he passed the cognitive test! Still, Reiner admitted he never thought it was be as bad as it is right now, which is probably a thought most of us had since we didn't include a global pandemic on our 4-year Bingo cards. Reflecting on John Lewis' death and Martin Luther King's promise that the arc of justice bends toward justice, he observed: "We all thought when Barack Obama got elected, we were on a glide path and that we were moving in the right direction and finally, finally we would start realizing what this whole wonderful experiment was going to lead to and then to go from a Black American to a racist in the White House, it's like a gut punch."

