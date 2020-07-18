The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dissenter Weekly: Whistleblowers Expose ICE, Bureau of Prisons’ Indifference To COVID-19

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola covers the COVID-19 outbreak at Federal Medical Center Carswell with a particular focus on NSA whistleblower Reality Winner, who requested compassionate release months ago.

Later in the show, Gosztola covers allegations from whistleblowers who work for LaSalle Corrections, a private company contracted by ICE to operate immigrant detention facilities. At Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana, whistleblowers say the facility has not taken the coronavirus seriously.

Richwood’s Health Service Administrator reportedly said two days after the Louisiana governor declared an emergency that COVID-19 was not a big deal, no worse than the flu, and employees who got flu shots had no right to complain about the need for extra precautions.

We also cover the story of an Oregon worker who faced retaliation after she challenged the way Gray Construction was manipulating thermometer readings taken to determine whether workers at an Amazon construction site had COVID-19.

To watch the show, click on the above player or go here.

This week’s stories:

In A Week, COVID-19 Cases Triple at Prison Where NSA Whistleblower Reality Winner Is Incarcerated

Whistleblowers Say Immigrant Detention Facility Is Not Following COVID-19 Safety Guidelines [PDF]

Oregon Worker At Amazon Construction Site Fired After Refusing To Manipulate Thermometers

Georgia Addiction Center Company Ordered To Pay $122 Million To Settle Dozens Of Whistleblower Suits

One Of Assange’s Lawyers Is Named French Justice Minister

***

