The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Portland Mayor: Feds Escalated the Situation

Category: World Politics Hits: 13

TPM Reader JC flagged this press conference with the Mayor of Portland and the Chief of Police where they discuss the on-going protests in the city and the role of DHS law enforcement and the President in re-inflaming the situation.

I’ve captured this one answer from Mayor Ted Wheeler in which he says the situation was settling down before federal forces re-escalated the situation with their aggressive tactics.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/LWSpJWyEv_o/portland-mayor-feds-escalated-the-situation

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version