Portland Is What Trump's America Will Look Like If He's Reelected

Donald Trump's beta run for flooding a city with armed unmarked, unidentified forces took place in Washington, D.C., right alongside his botched Bible photo op that sent his approval ratings plummeting. Now Trump is executing the next phase of his totalitarian fantasy in Portland, Oregon, a western city that was bound to attract far less press coverage than power plays in the nation's central media corridor between New York and Washington, D.C.

