Rev. Al Sharpton: Trump Should 'Get On His Knees And Repent' For His Racist Crimes

Saturday, 18 July 2020

It should surprise no one that the day after two great civil rights icons have passed away, Trump has not spoken their names, and instead took the opportunity to spend the day golfing. Honestly, no one wants to see or hear this man speak the revered names of Rep. John Lewis or Rev. C.T. Vivian, as anything Trump says, anyone he tries to honor, he ends up defiling. Joy Reid said as much to Rev. Al Sharpton this morning, but he had even harsher advice for Trump, who'd rather read the words of Hitler than Martin Luther King, Jr.

