RNC: AOC Heads The ‘Democrat’ Party And Biden Follows ‘Every Step Of The Way’

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel brought her dogwhistle to Fox & Friends when she fearmongered that Joe Biden will turn the country over to Black and immigrant criminals as AOC and The Squad lead him around by the nose. Host Jedediah Bila mapped out where she wanted McDaniel to go in a “question” about progressive upstart Jamaal Bowman having unseated long-time Rep. Eliot Engel in New York’s primary: “What does this tell us about the future of the party, that this new, first-time candidate backed by the hard left-wing of that party, was able to defeat a very well established, long-time Democratic candidate, backed by more establishment Democrats?” McDaniel took the hint (not that she needed one,) but put an even more racist spin on her response: MCDANIEL: Well, this is what you’re seeing with the Democrat [sic] Party. They’ve gone so progressive. AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib – they are the new face of the Democrat Party. And you know who’s joining them? Joe Biden. You’ve seen his unity manifesto with Bernie Sanders, calling for an end to cash bail, an end to deportations. I mean, some really extreme things that are in there. Joe Biden did call for defunding the police when he said in an interview he wants to see their funds redirected. Guess what? That means defunding. He’s called the police the enemy.

