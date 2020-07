Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 11:00 Hits: 8

Joe Biden is nowhere near as visible as Donald Trump, and yet polls show the Democrat's numbers overshadowing the president in every key battleground state.

(Image credit: Matt Slocum/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/18/892239364/sleepy-joe-trump-s-insult-may-reveal-biden-s-advantage?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics