Rest In Power, John Lewis

John Lewis died Friday of pancreatic cancer at age 80. The world will never be the same because of him and without him. He fought his entire life to make sure everyone understood that Black Lives Matter, that equality matters, and that we must fight for it with everything we have, even if it means being clubbed in the head for the effort. New York Times remembers him this way: On the front lines of the bloody campaign to end Jim Crow laws, with blows to his body and a fractured skull to prove it, Mr. Lewis was a valiant stalwart of the civil rights movement and the last surviving speaker at the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963. More than a half-century later, after the killing in May of George Floyd, a Black man in police custody in Minneapolis, Mr. Lewis welcomed the resulting global demonstrations against systemic racism and the police killings of Black people. He saw those demonstrations, the largest protest movement in American history, as a continuation of his life’s work, though his illness had left him to watch from the sideline. In a statement, Speaker Pelosi wrote:

