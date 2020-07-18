Fox News Staffers Revolt Against Internal 'Rank Racism Excused By Murdoch'

Articles

Saturday, 18 July 2020

Fox News is undergoing its own version of a Black Lives Matter protest and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch. Not only are Black staffers mad as hell over the systemic racism, they don’t seem willing to take it any more. According to The Daily Beast, the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back was the jaw-dropping graphic the network posted showing stock market gains after the murders of prominent African Americans. It would have been terrible at any time but it was especially offensive shortly after the murder of George Floyd. Four days later, a group of Black staffers discussed the matter with Fox honchos and, according to The Daily Beast, “It did not go well.”

