Pentagon Bans Confederate Flags On All Military Bases Worldwide

Donald Trump is losing his battle to preserve the Confederacy. First, statues are being taken down nationwide. Now the Pentagon has effectively banned confederate flags at all military installations worldwide. Politico is reports that a new policy was laid out on Friday banning the display of the flag of traitors. Here is the unclassified policy, which was obtained by Politico. The policy does not actually name the flag, but rather it lists flags that *are* allowed to be displayed. So, the confederate flag was banned by omission. The flags that are allowed to be displayed include flags of non-traitors: The American Flag, flags of all states, territories and Washington, D.C, as well as our allies. The memo states: "The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and rejecting divisive symbols, in all DoD work places, common access areas, and public areas." Donald Trump is going to be super duper mad about this. He was furious when NASCAR banned the flag, claiming that they were stifling "freedom of speech." He has also thrown tantrums about the possibility of renaming 10 Army bases that have names of Confederate leaders.

