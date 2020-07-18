St. Louis Gun Couple Join Trump Campaign Event

Articles

I suppose it makes perfect sense that these two nutjobs - pretty much the poster children for white privilege - would join forces with the Trump campaign for a celebration of gun culture in the United States.. Source: Washington Free Beacon The St. Louis couple at the center of a firestorm over their armed confrontation with a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters will join an official Trump campaign event on Friday night. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who were thrust into the national spotlight after video was captured of them holding firearms to protect their home from protesters on their property, are among the featured guests on the campaign's Friday night livestream. The campaign says the discussion, hosted by former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, will focus on the Second Amendment and what it means for America. The event comes on the heels of Trump's endorsement from the National Rifle Association. The group praised the president in an endorsement letter, saying he had "done more than any president to protect the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms" during his first term. The NRA spent more than $30 million in support of his 2016 victory and is expected to spend heavily for his reelection.

