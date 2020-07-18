The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

NYPD Union Head Ed Mullins Gives Fox Interview With QAnon Mug In Background

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins made an appearance on Fox's Your World with Neil Cavuto this Friday with a coffee mug with the logo of QAnon sitting in the background over his left shoulder. The head of the New York Police Department's second-largest police union gave a television interview Friday afternoon while sitting in front of a mug emblazoned with QAnon imagery and slogans. [...] Followers of the QAnon conspiracy believe there is a "deep state" within the US government that is controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. According to the conspiracy, the cabal is largely run by Democratic politicians and liberal celebrities -- and President Donald Trump is trying to take them down. The baseless theory has been linked to several violent incidents. The mug behind Mullins featured the word "QANON" and the hashtag #WWG1WGA, which stands for "where we go one, we go all," a popular slogan among QAnon supporters. At the center of the mug was a large letter Q, which refers to a supposed government insider who, according to QAnon supporters, posts cryptic clues on the Internet about the "deep state." [...]

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/nypd-union-head-ed-mullins-gives-fox

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version