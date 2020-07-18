Rev. Warnock: You Can’t Honor John Lewis While Trying To Block Voting Rights

Articles

Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock had a powerful message for those issuing platitudes about the newly-deceased. Rep. John Lewis: Don’t “remember him and dismember” what he stood for. Lewis, of course, has been on the front lines of civil rights activism since his youth (when he was beaten during the Civil Rights era) and through the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that erupted after the killing of George Floyd. This morning, Joy Reid called out the lip service being paid to Lewis by Republicans such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. There are “very lovely statements, written probably by staff,” Reid said pointedly, “lauding this man while they are also continuing to fight against voting rights.” Warnock, who is a candidate for a Senate seat from Georgia and the senior pastor of the iconic Ebenezer Baptist Church, took it from there: WARNOCK: I have to tell you, as pastor of the church, the spiritual home of Martin Luther King Jr., I've seen this year after year, time and time again. Every year during Dr. King's holiday, people stand up and offer pious platitudes to his memory. They try to remember him and dismember him at the same time. You cannot honor John Lewis while at the same time standing in the way of voting rights. This was what his life was all about and so I know that there are folk who are talking about renaming the [Edmund Pettus] bridge and we ought to do that. He definitely deserves it.

