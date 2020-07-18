The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ghoulish Joni Ernst Says She'd Be Happy To Vote On A Supreme Court Nominee In A Lame Duck Session

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst told reporters Friday that even if Donald Trump and the Senate Republicans lose in November, she'd support the lame-duck Senate confirming a lame-duck appointed Supreme Court nominee before Joe Biden came to office in January. You might be asking, "is this a complete turn-around for Ernst from the last Supreme Court nomination in a presidential election year?" You are right to ask that. It is. "(If) it is a lame-duck session, I would support going ahead with any hearings that we might have," Ernst said during a taping of the Iowa Press show on Iowa PBS. "And if it comes to an appointment prior to the end of the year, I would be supportive of that." The question has arisen because of the announcement from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that she is again getting treatment for cancer. This gleeful looking forward from Ernst is even more ghoulish when you consider what she was saying during the 9-month boycott of Merrick Garland, President Obama's failed nominee to replace Antonin Scalia.

