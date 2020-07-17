ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup

The White House’s effort to discredit infectious disease expert and White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci ramped up this week. The White House issued a statement saying that several administration officials were “concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things.”
