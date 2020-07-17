ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup

Articles

Published on Friday, 17 July 2020

White House’s Misguided Campaign Against Fauci

Just Wear A Dang Mask!

Trump To The Rescue For Gun-Toting St. Louis Couple?

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner slammed President Trump and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) on Tuesday for attempting to meddle in a case involving a couple who waved their guns at a crowd of peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters.

“Today, both the Governor and Donald Trump came after me for doing my job and investigating a case,” Gardner said in a statement.

On Thursday, a lawyer representing the couple told TPM that he had been in contact with the White House amid Gardner’s investigation.

“I’ve been in direct contact with the (White House) chief of staff,” Watkins said when asked if he had heard from the White House regarding the investigation.

