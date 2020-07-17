Trump Declares War On America, Invades Portland To Look Strong For Re-Election

Articles

It was only a month or so ago that Donald Trump threatened to use the Insurrection Act to call the U.S. military into cities. Now he's done the equivalent, declaring war in service of his re-election bid. Consider Portland and San Diego test cases to see whether or not he'll get away with it. Here's a high-level overview of the strategy: I think some people are missing what’s happening:1. Fox News is convincing THOUSANDS of Americans that cities are currently violently anarchist and need to be controlled2. Portland is a test case in Trump’s “strong leadership”3. THIS is the war4. Wars win presidencies — Hannah Groch-Begley (@grouchybagels) July 17, 2020 Here's an example of a declaration of war from the White House Press Secretary: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany just called Lori Lightfoot "the derelict mayor of Chicago" and said she should request federal help to secure the city — Brian Bennett (@ByBrianBennett) July 16, 2020 Lightfoot's response was what one might expect:

