Mike Pompeo Lies About 1619 Project While Stoking Trump's 'Culture War'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 21:43 Hits: 9

Mike Pompeo, Trump's Lap Dog Secretary of State, gave a speech at the State Department on Thursday that infuriated anyone who is remotely concerned with racial justice in America. In particular, it outraged diplomats and officials within that very State Department. The speech was focused on his "Unalienable Rights Commission" — apparently an endeavor that itself is controversial — but true to Trumpian form, Pompeo launched into an attack on The New York Times' brilliant "1619 Project," in an attempt to delegitimize the acknowledgement of racism and slavery in our founding.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/mike-pompeo-lies-about-1619-project-while