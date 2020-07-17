The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Mike Pompeo Lies About 1619 Project While Stoking Trump's 'Culture War'

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Mike Pompeo, Trump's Lap Dog Secretary of State, gave a speech at the State Department on Thursday that infuriated anyone who is remotely concerned with racial justice in America. In particular, it outraged diplomats and officials within that very State Department. The speech was focused on his "Unalienable Rights Commission" — apparently an endeavor that itself is controversial — but true to Trumpian form, Pompeo launched into an attack on The New York Times' brilliant "1619 Project," in an attempt to delegitimize the acknowledgement of racism and slavery in our founding.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/mike-pompeo-lies-about-1619-project-while

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version