Politics Podcast: How White Democrats Feel About Policies Aimed At Reducing Racial Inequalities

Friday, 17 July 2020

In recent weeks, public opinion on Black Lives Matter has swung significantly in favor of the movement, and people are taking the view that Black people face discrimination in America. But is there public support for policies that could address that discrimination? In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Perry Bacon Jr. and political science professor Meredith Conroy discuss what the polls can tell us.

