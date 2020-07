Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 19:34 Hits: 5

GOP New Hampshire Senate candidate retired Gen. Don Bolduc said during a campaign-style gathering earlier this month that he believed statues of Confederate soldiers are "symbols of hope" and "moving forward."“We forgave. We created this thing...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/507858-gop-senate-candidate-calls-confederate-monuments-symbols-of-hope