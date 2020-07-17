Let's Take A Look At Kayleigh McEnany's Briefing Binder, Shall We?

Articles

If ever a picture was worth a thousand words...or, in this case, tabs... White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany flips through the topic headings in her binder during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst #Reuters pic.twitter.com/8QFTgBKa06 — Jonathan Ernst (@j_ernst_DC) July 17, 2020 Stealthy and eagle-eyed photographer Jonathan Ernst caught a glimpse of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's famous briefing binder, and it provides quite the window into Trump's messaging priorities. Some of the tabs are perfectly reasonable, and what one would expect from any press secretary. Nothing wrong with organizing the info on top issues of the day, and topics like "Health," "Election," "CDC," and even "Reopen" make perfect sense. However, according to the photo, and Mediaite, Also included were notable files on former President Barack “Obama,” as well as subjects used to frequently criticize Trump like “Golf,” “Russia,” “Hate,” and a misspelled “Meuller.”

