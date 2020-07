Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 19:55 Hits: 8

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jamaal Bowman, a former school principal, about unseating Eliot Engel, a 16-term congressman, in the Democratic primary for New York's 16th Congressional District.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/17/892393037/former-school-principal-unseats-longtime-rep-eliot-engel-of-new-york?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics