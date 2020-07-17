Unidentified Federal Agents In Portland Grabbing Protesters Off The Streets

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 13:50 Hits: 5

UPDATE: San Diego, too -- "Follow us and you'll get shot." welcome to peaceful protesting. pic.twitter.com/cJREfNujaN — jaycers (@jaycieelynnn) June 5, 2020 Trump is no normal president, and sending unidentified troops into the streets of a major city to quell peaceful protests is highly unusual. What's even more unusual is they seem to be taking people into custody for no apparent reason. Via Oregon Public Broadcasting: Federal law enforcement officers have been using unmarked vehicles to drive around downtown Portland and detain protesters since at least July 14. Personal accounts and multiple videos posted online show the officers driving up to people, detaining individuals with no explanation of why they are being arrested, and driving off.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/unidentified-federal-agents-portland