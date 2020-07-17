Gov. Brian Kemp Sues Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Over Mask Mandate

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 16:04 Hits: 10

The Governor of Georgia has decided the best course of action to save the lives of the residents of Georgia is to (check notes) sue the Mayor of Atlanta over a mask mandate that was out forth to....save lives. Yes, Kemp wants to roll back the exact type of steps that the CDC, the WHO and all medical professionals have actually said will help save lives. The lawsuit states that he has the power "to suspend municipal orders that are contradictory to any state law or or to his executive orders." He is so petty and angry that a woman has defied him that he is going to tie up the court system and waste tax payer money to prevent people from being asked to wear masks to save lives and slow the spread of a deadly pandemic. Here is where the lawsuit goes sideways. In a tweet, Kemp said: "This lawsuit is on behalf of the Atlanta business owners and their hardworking employees who are struggling to survive during these difficult times." A mask mandate does not stop business owners from working or prevent "hardworking employees" from working. It does not prevent customers from visiting businesses. In fact, it would probably increase customers because people would feel more safe knowing that those around them are taking proactive steps. The mask mandate does not change anything about how businesses operate. It does not limit hours or occupancy. It does not do anything expect ask people to wear some fabric over their nose and mouth. Literally that is it. Here are some of the pages from the filing:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/gov-kemp-sues-atlanta-mayor-over-mask