Trump Forces All Kids Back Into School, But Kellyanne Conway Says Barron Has A Choice

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

During a press gaggle Friday morning, presidential advisor and former Trump campaign chairmen Kellyanne Conway said Barron Trump's decision on going back to school is a personal choice. However, NO other child and family gets to make their own personal decisions for their families, since Trump is threatening to punish schools that refuse his commands. In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020 I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/while-trump-forces-all-kids-back-school

