CNN Host Plays Whack-a-Mole With Trump Campaign Official Before 'Losing The Feed'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 17:33 Hits: 12

CNN's Poppy Harlow did a valiant job trying to hold Trump campaign official Mercedes Schlapp's feet to the fire for 15 or so minutes Friday morning while Schlapp lied and lied and lied about the coronavirus ravaging this nation. For the life of me, I have no idea why CNN's producers think these interviews are at all productive. Harlow worked hard to hold Schlapp to the facts, but there was so much crosstalk, filibustering and outright lying that the public was not at all served by being subjected to that. No news was made; it was just a 15-minute opportunity to bullshit viewers. Really, CNN. Just cut off their mic when they lie the way Schlapp did. End it. In the clip above, Harlow had to correct Schlapp on the polling. After Schlapp said Quinnipiac was skewed, Harlow produced statements from Trump praising the pollster. Schlapp dragged out the old "states have to decide for themselves" how to deal with COVID-19, as if the federal government played no role in fighting the pandemc. At the end of the interview, Harlow asked Schlapp to explain why, in the middle of this pandemic, Donald Trump felt that it was ok to sit behind a line of Goya products on the Resolute desk. Unspoken was her indictment that it was yet another defiling of the office, but his presence in the White House defiles the office daily.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/cnn-host-plays-whack-mole-trump-campaign