The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Starkly Different Strategies Emerge From Trump, Biden Camps

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

With the coronavirus pandemic hampering rally plans, President Donald Trump's campaign has gone on the offensive, by spending massive amounts on ads and using White House events as opportunities to deliver his reelection bid message. Meanwhile, his presumptive Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, is sticking to a “less is more” approach, limiting travel and news conferences. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara takes a look at the different strategies.

Producer: Kimberlyn Weeks.   

 

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/starkly-different-strategies-emerge-trump-biden-camps-4357871

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version