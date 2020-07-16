Starkly Different Strategies Emerge From Trump, Biden Camps

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020

With the coronavirus pandemic hampering rally plans, President Donald Trump's campaign has gone on the offensive, by spending massive amounts on ads and using White House events as opportunities to deliver his reelection bid message. Meanwhile, his presumptive Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, is sticking to a “less is more” approach, limiting travel and news conferences. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara takes a look at the different strategies.

Producer: Kimberlyn Weeks.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/starkly-different-strategies-emerge-trump-biden-camps-4357871