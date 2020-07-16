The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Biden: Strong Commitment to NATO, Respect for Allies

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

U.S. presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has vowed to strengthen ties with NATO if elected in November and has warned that the post-World War II transatlantic alliance may not survive if President Donald Trump wins a second term.  VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at Biden’s record on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, both as a senator and as a vice president.

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/biden-strong-commitment-nato-respect-allies-4357886

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version