How Trump Can Win Reelection, By People Who Don't Have A Clue

Published on Friday, 17 July 2020

In my last post, I probably exaggerated the likely electoral effect of President Trump's decision to finally wear a mask. I still think his poll numbers would go up if he wore a mask consistently -- and they might go up significantly if he began to demonstrate concern about the pandemic on a regular basis. He might wear a mask again, but he's dug in on rejecting concern about the virus -- his simple-minded notions of salesmanship compel him to say that everything's really great, even when the public knows that everything is not at at all great. He can't acknowledge the reality of the pandemic because acknowledging any negative reality goes against his two religions: self-praise and the Power of Positive Thinking. Many Trump supporters are clearly worried that he can't turn this election around. They're offering advice on how he can do it -- advice that's all over the map, and not particularly credible. RedState's Jeff Charles quotes a GOP pollster: A top Republican pollster recently suggested that President Donald Trump needs to focus more on former Vice President Joe Biden’s numerous flaws if he wishes to win re-election in November....

