After Peddling Conspiracy, Chuck Woolery Announces Son Has COVID And Deletes Twitter

Conservative commentator and ex-“Wheel of Fortune” host Chuck Woolery, from whom President Donald Trump retweeted an unhinged post accusing health experts of “lying” about COVID-19, deleted his Twitter account after revealing that his son had gotten infected with the virus.

On Sunday, Woolery tweeted a screed baselessly claiming that doctors and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were conspiring with Democrats and the media to sabotage Trump with “outrageous lies” about COVID-19.

“Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust,” Woolery wrote. “I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election.”

Trump retweeted the false conspiracy theory the next day without comment.

But in a dizzying about-face several hours after Trump’s retweet, Woolery issued a post suddenly affirming the existence of the coronavirus on Monday.

“To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here,” the conservative firebrand tweeted. “My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for of those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones.”

His account suddenly disappeared afterward. Now Twitter users who attempt to access the @chuckwoolery page are met with an alert stating that the account no longer exists:

