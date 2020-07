Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 20:13 Hits: 7

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveiled his vision of how the U.S. should redefine its advocacy of human rights — stressing religion. Critics say it could endanger abortion rights and LGBTQ equality.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/16/892034483/pompeos-vision-of-human-rights-may-hurt-lgbtq-womens-rights-critics-say?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics