Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 19:30 Hits: 8

Aww! Ivanka's breaking the law again! So sweet — Daddy must be so proud! Here she is violating the Hatch Act, which forbids government employees from endorsing products and/or brands. If it’s Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020 Aaaaaaand, they're off! pic.twitter.com/aEtYtDsHcv — Ann Lewis Hamilton (@AnnLHamilton) July 15, 2020 #NoBuenoIvanka! pic.twitter.com/PLRGPvXa0l — Nurse Nina (@NurseNinaPA) July 15, 2020 pic.twitter.com/5ZkKQiMNLJ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 15, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/ivanka-sells-goya-beans-twitter-rejoices