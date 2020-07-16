The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Twitter Blames Brad Parscale’s Demotion On Trump Fuming Over His ‘Canoodling’ With Hope Hicks

Twitter users speculated this week that President Donald Trump demoted former campaign manager Brad Parscale because he was caught "canoodling" with campaign staffer Hope Hicks. In an announcement on Wednesday, the Trump campaign said that Bill Stepien will replace Parscale as campaign manager. Parscale was expected to continue working with the campaign's data operation. The campaign did not immediately explain why Parscale had been demoted but commenters on Twitter linked the news to rumors that Parscale had been romantically involved with Hicks. During Trump's 2016 campaign, then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was also demoted after he was said to have dated Hicks. Some Twitter users accused Trump of being "jealous" of Parscale's alleged relationship with Hicks. Read some of the tweets below. Wait @parscale did you get fired for dating Hope Hicks AFTER Corey got fired for dating Hope Hicks? ???

