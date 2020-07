Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 16:47 Hits: 2

Senate Democrats want to include $350 billion in aid for communities of color as part of the next coronavirus-relief package, with negotiations expected to start as soon as next week.The proposal — unveiled by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/507665-democrats-propose-350-billion-in-aid-for-minority-communities-in-next-covid