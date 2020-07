Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 19:02 Hits: 11

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) called on the Justice Department to launch a civil rights investigation into St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner and her office after Gardner herself announced an investigation into a white couple who were seen on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/507700-hawley-calls-for-civil-rights-probe-of-prosecutor-investigating-gun-wielding