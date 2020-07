Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 19:05 Hits: 10

A new study released Thursday by JPMorgan Chase reveals that the extra $600 weekly unemployment benefits given to the millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic boosted their spending habits.According to the bank, roughly one in five...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/507695-enhanced-benefits-helped-boost-spending-by-those-unemployed-in-the