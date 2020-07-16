Brad Parscale 'Demoted' To Senior Advisor Of Something

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 12:00 Hits: 5

The New York Times is reporting that Brad Parscale, social media guru of Donald Trump's 2016 Presidential campaign, was officially demoted from Campaign Manager to something called "senior adviser for data and digital operations." This is not a total shock to anyone with eyeballs, since it was pretty obvious that Parscale was completely in over his head and failing at every turn. His tweets were awful (hello, death star tweet) and he couldn't even manage to get a rally half full in TULSA, OKLAHOMA. I mean, come on, Brad. Remember this tweet? For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star). It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc. In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time. pic.twitter.com/aJgCNfx1m0 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) May 7, 2020 Bill Stepien of Bridgegate fame will take over. It is unclear how much of a change Stepien can make in under four months or if he will even still be the campaign manager at that time, knowing Trump's affinity for late night firings via tweet.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/parscale-demoted-senior-advisor-something