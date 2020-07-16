Georgia's Governor Voids Mask Orders

Articles

The stupid never ends with these insufferable idiots. Georgia recorded 3,871 new cases Wednesday, their second highest day so far. With this ban on face mask orders, Brian Kemp goes back into the elite group of idiots like Ron DeSantis in Florida, Doug Ducey in Arizona, Tate Reeves in Mississippi, Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma, and probably several more I'm forgetting. Source: Associated Press Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp is explicitly banning Georgia’s cities and counties from ordering people to wear masks in public places. He voided orders on Wednesday that at least 15 local governments across the state had adopted even though Kemp had earlier said cities and counties had no power to order masks. An increasing number of other states order residents to wear masks in public, including Alabama, which announced such a ban Wednesday. The Republican governor has instead been trying to encourage voluntary mask wearing, including telling fans that reduced infections from mask-wearing would make college football season possible. Kemp’s move is likely to infuriate local officials in communities that had acted, including Atlanta, Augusta, Savannah, Rome and the governor’s hometown of Athens-Clarke County. Overall, mask orders by Wednesday were covering 1.4 million of Georgia’s more than 10 million residents.

