Brianna Keilar Shreds State Rep's Claim That Florida's Doing 'Just Fine' On COVID-19

Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020

CNN's Brianna Keilar had her work cut out for her during an interview with Florida's Congressman Anthony Sabatini, in that her job is to tell the truth, and his job is apparently to lie his face off about how well his state is handling this pandemic. Fortunately, she had the facts at hand, but what she did not have was patience, and who could blame her? She looked absolutely incredulous as Sabatini tried to tell her, with a soupçon of misogyny on the side, that she shouldn't "harp" on things like the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state of Florida. That that metric was not one that was relevant, and that — get this — Florida was doing JUST FINE on their handling of this little flu-bug thingie that is supposed to miraculously disappear. Naturally, she couldn't let that stand, and after that, she couldn't let him finish a sentence without having to fact-check him, either. SABATINI: Brianna, what you're doing is what a lot of folks in the media have done, which is harped exclusively on one metric, namely, the cases. Cases, cases, cases. The media is almost exclusively focused on this one number versus the two most important numbers, obviously, hospitalizations and fatalities, where, in most parts of the state, has flatlined or gone down, especially in mine. So, if we focus on the two more relevant metrics, Florida's doing just fine. KEILAR: We focus on case positivity, and we just did a report on the metrics that you cited. Perhaps you didn't hear it. [...] Florida's not doing just fine.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/brianna-keilar-decimates-state-reps