Chris Cuomo Is Furious That Trump Is 'Selling Magic Beans In The Middle Of A Pandemic'

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020

Chris Cuomo went off on an extended rant last night about Trump's latest PR stunt. "Let's start with this. The pandemic is in full effect. It's feasting on us, especially red states who followed Trump's trail of denial to their own detriment. Why should you not believe the record? But more importantly, this. You tell me how a president in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bullshit. "Are you kidding me? Hawking products? Goya, I don't care who it is. Resolute desk? This is what he's resolute about? Pandemic priorities? His daughter Ivanka, top White House adviser, are you kidding me? Marketing for a brand following calls for a boycott after Goya's CEO heaped praise on Trump last week. On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they're selling beans. Are you kidding me? "This is not left and right. This is reasonable, my brothers and sisters. The guy is sitting at the Resolute desk with a bunch of Goya products. Proof positive of why we need many Faucis, but we only have one. Why? The idea of him messing with Fauci when he's selling magic beans is crazy. What reason, What good reason, what good reason?" He went on about Trump suppressing the virus information from the CDC, planning to use the National Guard.

