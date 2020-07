Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 12:59 Hits: 4

From a Walmart in Central Florida, this absurd woman is refused admission for not wearing a mask -- and starts screaming that they're "cult members." Oh dear. I think you got it ass backwards, hon. I mean, COVID numbers are rising rapidly where you live, and instead of wearing a mask, you scream about "cult members." You're the cult member!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/walmart-workers-laugh-florida-woman