Kentucky's Attorney-General Tries To Block All Of Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 Orders

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 17:40 Hits: 11

When Mitch McConnell had his former protégé inserted into the Attorney-General's office last year, it was with the express desire to keep things running as smoothly in Kentucky as he needed for his own re-election bid in 2020. Democrat Andy Beshear knocked off the woeful Matt Bevin to become Governor, but the then 33-year-old Daniel Cameron with the absolute minimum required legal experience required (he was a former lobbyist and aide to McConnell) became Attorney-General he had one mission: to make things miserable for Beshear. This week, that includes the rest of Kentucky and their health, as Cameron seeks to roll back any mandates on masks, social-distancing, business closures, and whatever else Beshear has put in place to keep Kentuckians safe. Source: Louisville Courier Journal Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a motion Wednesday to block all of Gov. Andy Beshear's past and future executive orders under the current COVID-19 state of emergency, alleging that the governor's actions are arbitrary and violate Kentuckians' constitutional rights.

