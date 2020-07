Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 14:56 Hits: 2

The White House has disavowed a USA Today opinion piece by trade adviser Peter Navarro, who says Fauci has been wrong about the coronavirus. Fauci tells The Atlantic the attacks are "bizarre."

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/07/15/891327661/white-house-disavows-attack-on-fauci-from-trump-trade-adviser?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics