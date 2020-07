Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 20:03 Hits: 2

The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to send data on COVID-19 patients directly to the Department of Health and Human Services, bypassing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/15/891563628/trump-administration-orders-hospitals-to-bypass-cdc-send-covid-19-data-to-washin?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics