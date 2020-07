Articles

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on Wednesday endorsed Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon (D), who is challenging Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), marking the first time the LGBTQ rights group has endorsed an opponent of Collins's since 1996, when...

