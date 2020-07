Articles

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday threw his support behind Anthony Fauci, as the nation's top infectious disease expert has come under fire from members of the Trump administration.  Asked during a stop in Kentucky...

