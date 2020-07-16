Texas Democrats Win Big In The Convention War

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020

Planning. Democrats are pretty damn good at planning. Republicans are not. They ignore the inevitable and then waste time whining about it when it gets here. Backed into a corner, they can’t make a decision or even take a smidgeon of responsibility when they do. Everybody runs around covering their butts instead of getting anything done. Republicans make a big damn mess and I’m not even talking about their response to Covid 19. I’m talking about the political party conventions in Texas. Democrats opted out of an in-person state convention that was pre-planned for San Antonio. The state party announced Democrats would have a virtual convention in June and spent a month planning for it, even with the entire party staff working from home. They hired a television producer to come in and set up the workings on Zoom. Not much television is being produced right now so it was easy to find one who knew their stuff. The convention was spectacular and everybody had the best seat in the house. We had individual senatorial district meetings with a couple hundred people each to elect people to committees (which also met) and national convention delegates. It went off without a hitch and was pre-planned in detail.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/texas-democrats-win-big-convention-war