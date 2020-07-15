Billionaire Democratic donors give big to anti-Trump Lincoln Project

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 20:25 Hits: 8

A prominent anti-Trump super PAC run by Republican operatives is bringing in big money from billionaire Democratic donors.

The Lincoln Project raised $16.8 million from April through June, with 45 percent of its fundraising coming from small donors giving $200 or less, according to new Federal Election Commission filings. The Lincoln Project’s strategy of frequently producing viral attack ads against President Donald Trump but spending relatively little to place them on traditional airwaves in swing states has come under scrutiny . But that unorthodox approach helped the super PAC bring in millions from online donors.

Some politically active billionaires are starting to take notice. Staunch supporters of the Democratic Party and major donors to liberal super PACs started bankrolling The Lincoln Project in June as the Republican-led group slammed Trump over his response to peaceful protesters and the coronavirus pandemic.

Billionaire investor Stephen Mandel — a longtime backer of Democratic groups — gave $1 million to The Lincoln Project last month. Bain Capital executive Joshua Bekenstein chipped in $100,000 to the group. He and his wife Anita have given $6.4 million mostly to Democratic causes during the 2020 cycle, making them the 20th most generous donors. The Bekensteins gave big to two other super PACs supporting presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden , Unite the Country and Priorities USA Action .

DreamWorks founder David Geffen — a million-dollar donor to Democratic super PACs in 2018 — also gave $100,000 to the Republican-led group. So did billionaire cable TV pioneer Amos Hostetter , another major Democratic donor. Retail developer Joseph Kaempfer added $75,000 after giving $500,000 to pro-Biden super PAC American Bridge 21st Century earlier this year.

Some current and former Republican donors also bankrolled The Lincoln Project in the second quarter. Investor and former Jeb Bush backer David Seldin gave $75,000. His political contributions have shifted entirely to Democrats in the Trump era. Michigan oil executive Sidney Jansma , who is backing critical Republican congressional candidates in his state such as John James and Peter Meijer , donated $100,000.

The Lincoln Project is making the case that all of Trump’s allies in Congress need to be voted out. The group spent $464,000 on ads opposing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and six figures attacking other Republicans facing tough reelection battles such as Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Martha McSally (R-Ariz.). Its recent ad telling viewers to “never ever” trust Republican senators again over their support for Trump garnered 1.8 million views on YouTube in less than a week.

The Lincoln Project has shelled out a total of $5.7 million on independent expenditures, with $3.7 million attacking Trump and $723,000 supporting Biden. The group has $10.8 million on hand to unleash many more attack ads in the leadup to Election Day.

As of the group’s newest filings, the vast majority of its spending went to firms run by The Lincoln Project’s board members such as Summit Strategic Communications and TUSK Digital. The super PAC still appears to use sub-vendors that conceal the ultimate recipient of donors’ money. Prominent Republicans have accused the Lincoln Project’s founders of using the operation to line their pockets. Conservative super PAC Club for Growth Action even launched a highly unusual attack ad against the group repeating those allegations.

The Lincoln Project was founded by prominent Republicans who left the party over its support for Trump, such as political consultant Rick Wilson and lawyer George Conway, who is married to Trump aide Kellyanne Conway. GOP lawmakers have expressed frustration with the group’s existence in recent weeks as its ads went viral on social media. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) tweeted this week that The Lincoln Project is “working to advance the socialist, anarchist agenda of the radical left” after the super PAC ran ads opposing his reelection bid.



