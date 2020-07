Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 09:02 Hits: 2

President Trump and former Vice President Biden are laying out polar opposite plans for infrastructure and jobs. Trump's aim is to boost fossil fuels, while Biden wants to curb climate change.

