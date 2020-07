Articles

Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Shannon LaNier is the sixth great-grandson of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings. He talks to NPR's Steve Inskeep about Jefferson's history as a founder and slaveholder.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/15/891290821/thomas-jefferson-descendant-reflects-on-his-ancestors-complicated-legacy?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics